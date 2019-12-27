Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Guarding goal Friday
Ullmark will defend the net Friday versus the Bruins, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.
Ullmark has performed well in his two most recent outings, allowing two goals each in a loss to Ottawa and a win over the Kings. The fifth-year netminder owns an impressive 7-2-1 mark on home ice and carries both a 2.49 GAA and a .923 save percentage into the contest, but he will face a tough test Friday versus a Bruins club notching 3.42 goals per game.
