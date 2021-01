Ullmark turned aside 31 shots in regulation and overtime and all three shootout attempts he faced in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

Neither team found the back of the net until midway through the second period, but the offenses opened up after that. Ullmark has started five straight games, going 3-2-0 with a .916 save percentage, but with Carter Hutton close to 100 percent again, he'll likely get a rest for the rematch with New Jersey on Sunday afternoon.