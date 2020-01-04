Ullmark made 32 saves in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Panthers.

The 26-year-old took a shutout into the third period, but the Florida offense woke up late and scored both its goals in the final eight minutes to give Ullmark and the Sabres a scare. The netminder has won two straight starts to begin the new year after losing his final four in December, and on the year he's 13-11-3 with a 2.83 GAA and .911 save percentage.