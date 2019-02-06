Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Hangs on for win over Wild
Ullmark stopped 41 of 45 shots in regulation and overtime, and all three shootout attempts he faced, in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Wild.
The 41 saves were a season high for the netminder. Ullmark's had a shaky start to 2019, going 3-4-0 in nine outings with a 3.27 GAA and .899 save percentage, but those numbers are still an improvement on Carter Hutton's recent form. Ullmark is seeing more action at the moment, but the No. 1 job in Buffalo will remain up for grabs until one of them heats up.
