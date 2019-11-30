Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Hangs on for win
Ullmark made 25 saves in Friday's 6-4 win over the Maple Leafs.
Toronto jumped out to a 2-0 lead early in the second period on two John Tavares tallies, but Buffalo roared back for four straight goals and Ullmark did enough to prevent the Leafs from coming all the way back. The 26-year-old has picked up points for his club in three straight starts, going 2-0-1, and on the year Ullmark sports a 3.00 GAA and .911 save percentage.
