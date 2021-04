Ullmark turned aside 31 of 32 shots Wednesday in a 6-1 win over Philadelphia.

Ullmark was rock-solid, enabling Buffalo to finally put an end to its 18-game winless slide. The only goal he allowed was an Ivan Provorov point blast through traffic early in the third period. The 27-year-old Ullmark improved to 6-5-3 on the year with a 2.49 GAA and .920 save percentage, numbers that are particularly impressive considering Buffalo's mess of a season.