Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Holds Devils at bay in blowout
Ullmark made a season-high 44 saves in Monday's 7-1 win over the Devils.
Ullmark was afforded a 5-0 cushion through the first 20 minutes and slammed the door while the Devils threw 45 shots at him. Nico Hischier's power-play goal midway through the second period was the only blemish for Ullmark, who stopped all 34 shots he faced at even strength. The 26-year-old has won three of his last four starts and appears to be taking hold of the No. 1 job for the Sabres.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.