Ullmark made a season-high 44 saves in Monday's 7-1 win over the Devils.

Ullmark was afforded a 5-0 cushion through the first 20 minutes and slammed the door while the Devils threw 45 shots at him. Nico Hischier's power-play goal midway through the second period was the only blemish for Ullmark, who stopped all 34 shots he faced at even strength. The 26-year-old has won three of his last four starts and appears to be taking hold of the No. 1 job for the Sabres.