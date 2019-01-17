Ullmark made 30 saves in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over Calgary.

Ullmark stood strong in what turned out to be a crazy third period against the Western Conference leaders. The game's final period featured four goals over a five-minute span, with both teams taking turns tying the game after falling behind. Ullmark, with the win, ended a two-game slide and now sports a 10-3-3 record with a 2.86 GAA and .917 save percentage.