Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Holds on for OT win
Ullmark made 30 saves in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over Calgary.
Ullmark stood strong in what turned out to be a crazy third period against the Western Conference leaders. The game's final period featured four goals over a five-minute span, with both teams taking turns tying the game after falling behind. Ullmark, with the win, ended a two-game slide and now sports a 10-3-3 record with a 2.86 GAA and .917 save percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...