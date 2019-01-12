Sabres' Linus Ullmark: In goal against Bolts
Ullmark will start at home Saturday versus the Lightning, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.
Ullmark's crafted an immaculate 3-1-0 record, 1.76 GAA and .955 save percentage over the last month (four games). The burgeoning goalie stopped 39 of 41 shots from the Bruins in his start last Saturday, but he had the misfortune of snapping a four-game winning streak. Still, it says a lot that coach Phil Housley would save the Swede for a game against the league's top offense -- the Bolts average 4.09 goals per game.
