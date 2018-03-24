Sabres' Linus Ullmark: In goal against Rangers
Ullmark will face the Rangers in New York on Saturday, NHL.com reports.
The Sabres have been eliminated from playoff contention, so coach Phil Housley will get a closer look at the only goalie on the active roster whose currently under contract past the 2018-19 campaign. Ullmark has impressed in limited NHL action, maintaining a 2.01 GAA and .938 save percentage through four games this season. Buffalo's league-worst record will cause plenty of fantasy owners to pass on him, but the upcoming challenger isn't all that great either, with the Rangers possessing a minus-26 goal differential and hoping to put an end to a three-game losing skid.
