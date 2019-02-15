Sabres' Linus Ullmark: In goal Friday
Ullmark will get the starting nod at home against the Rangers on Friday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Ullmark is 3-0-1 in his previous four outings, along with a .907 save percentage. The Swede appears to have taken over the No. 1 job from Carter Hutton, though he is likely on a short leash as the Sabres try to chase down a wild-card spot. New York is averaging just 28.6 shots (second fewest in the league), so it could be a lighter workload for Ullmark on Friday.
