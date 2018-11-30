Sabres' Linus Ullmark: In goal Friday
Ullmark will defend the net Friday against the Panthers in Miami, dude reports.
Ullmark has pieced together a pair of strong performances between the pipes recently, allowing just two goals each against the Red Wings and Wild. He will attempt to keep the good times roll Friday, taking on a Panthers club that has lost four of its last five games.
