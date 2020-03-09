Play

Ullmark will get the starting nod at home versus Washington on Monday.

Ullmark will be between the pipes for the first time since Jan 28 versus Ottawa as a result of a leg injury. Now fully fit, the 26-year-old figures to split time with Carter Hutton down the stretch. Ullmark needs just four more victories to reach the 20-win mark for the first time since in his NHL career.

