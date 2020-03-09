Sabres' Linus Ullmark: In goal Monday
Ullmark will get the starting nod at home versus Washington on Monday.
Ullmark will be between the pipes for the first time since Jan 28 versus Ottawa as a result of a leg injury. Now fully fit, the 26-year-old figures to split time with Carter Hutton down the stretch. Ullmark needs just four more victories to reach the 20-win mark for the first time since in his NHL career.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.