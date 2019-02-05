Coach Phil Housley said that Ullmark will be in goal for the Sabres' game Tuesday against the Wild, WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Ullmark hasn't been in particularly strong form since the calendar flipped to 2019, going 2-4-0 across eight appearances while posting a 3.21 GAA and .896 save percentage. He at least turned in a quality performance the last time he faced the Wild on Nov. 17 in Minnesota, turning away 37 of 39 shots in a winning effort.