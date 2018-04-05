Sabres' Linus Ullmark: In the running for starting job
Ullmark will get a chance to win the No. 1 job next season, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reports.
Robin Lehner is still penciled in as the team's starter, but for the third straight season his numbers have gotten worse. Ullmark, on the other hand, has always been one of Buffalo's prized prospects, and in five appearances this season has a .935 save percentage. The former Swedish League Goalie of the Year is at least expected to be the team's backup as current backup Chad Johnson enters free agency this summer. Fantasy owners look at long-term projections should be aware of Ullmark, who is a good handcuff to have for those who own Robin Lehner.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...