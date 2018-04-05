Ullmark will get a chance to win the No. 1 job next season, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reports.

Robin Lehner is still penciled in as the team's starter, but for the third straight season his numbers have gotten worse. Ullmark, on the other hand, has always been one of Buffalo's prized prospects, and in five appearances this season has a .935 save percentage. The former Swedish League Goalie of the Year is at least expected to be the team's backup as current backup Chad Johnson enters free agency this summer. Fantasy owners look at long-term projections should be aware of Ullmark, who is a good handcuff to have for those who own Robin Lehner.