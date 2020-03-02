Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Joins practice Monday
Ullmark (leg) was on the ice for Monday's practice.
Ullmark has missed the last 15 games after sustaining a leg injury on Jan. 28. It's unclear when he'll be activated from injured reserve, but his presence at practice is certainly an encouraging sign. The 26-year-old owns a 2.72 GAA and .914 save percentage in 33 appearances this season.
