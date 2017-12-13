Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Leads AHL in saves
Ullmark's 508 saves ranks first in the AHL among qualified goalies, and currently sports a 11-3-3 record with a .920 save percentage, propelling the Amerks to second place in the North Division.
Ullmark came over from Sweden as a highly-touted goaltender, winning the Swedish League's equivalent of the Vezina Trophy at 21 years old. The former sixth-round pick has improved in each of his three seasons in the AHL, improving his save percentage from .902 in his rookie season to .920 this year, and his GAA from 3.41 to 2.63. He has been one of the league's best goaltenders, and could be Buffalo's goalie of the future should Robin Lehner not pan out.
