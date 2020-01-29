Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Leaves after fall in crease
Ullmark had to be helped off the ice after appearing to get his skate caught in the ice in Tuesday's game against the Senators, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Ullmark was unable to put weight on his right leg when he exited the game. It's concerning to see him leave under these circumstances and without contact. Carter Hutton entered the game in Ullmark's place -- if the latter is forced to miss time, Hutton would likely assume the starter's role. The Sabres' next game is Thursday versus the Canadiens.
