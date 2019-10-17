Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Lets in four in loss
Ullmark allowed four goals on 30 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.
Things started well with the Sabres taking an early 2-0 lead, but a three-goal second period from the Ducks doomed Ullmark's performance. The Swedish netminder has allowed 10 goals and posted a 1-1-1 record through three stars this year, and he's getting the short end of a timeshare with Carter Hutton, who will likely tend twine in Los Angeles on Thursday.
