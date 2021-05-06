Coach Don Granato told reporters Thursday it's "not probable" Ullmark (lower body) will be able to start Saturday versus the Penguins, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

This news all but confirms Ullmark is done for the season. The 27-year-old backstop was plagued by various injuries throughout the campaign, but he played pretty well when healthy, going 9-6-3 while posting a 2.63 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 20 appearances. Ullmark is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and he'll likely have plenty of suitors on the open market.