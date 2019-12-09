Ullmark stopped 26 of 28 shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over Edmonton.

Ullmark was staked to a 2-0 lead in the first period and held on for the overtime victory. The 26-year-old has won three of his last four starts and improved to 8-6-2 on the season with a 2.88 GAA and .914 save percentage. As teammate Carter Hutton continues to struggle, Ullmark keeps cementing himself as Buffalo's No. 1 guy.