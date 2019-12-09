Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Limits Oilers in OT win
Ullmark stopped 26 of 28 shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over Edmonton.
Ullmark was staked to a 2-0 lead in the first period and held on for the overtime victory. The 26-year-old has won three of his last four starts and improved to 8-6-2 on the season with a 2.88 GAA and .914 save percentage. As teammate Carter Hutton continues to struggle, Ullmark keeps cementing himself as Buffalo's No. 1 guy.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.