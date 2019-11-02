Ullmark gave up six goals on 34 shots in Friday's 6-1 loss to Washington.

Ullmark was coming off of a 41-save shutout one week ago at Detroit, but was blitzed early and often by the Caps on Friday. the 26-year-old, who has made five of his six starts on the road, dropped to 3-2-1 with a 3.12 GAA and .915 save percentage.