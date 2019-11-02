Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Lit up for six goals
Ullmark gave up six goals on 34 shots in Friday's 6-1 loss to Washington.
Ullmark was coming off of a 41-save shutout one week ago at Detroit, but was blitzed early and often by the Caps on Friday. the 26-year-old, who has made five of his six starts on the road, dropped to 3-2-1 with a 3.12 GAA and .915 save percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.