Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Little support in road loss
Ullmark stopped 27 of 29 shots Monday in a 3-1 loss to Ottawa.
Ottawa's Jean-Gabriel Pageau was Ullmark's nemesis on this night, scoring a pair of goals before linemate Brady Tkachuk put the game away with an empty-netter. Ullmark has started seven of the last eight games for the Sabres and has held the opponent to fewer than four goals in all but one of them. Ullmark is 11-8-3 on the season with a 2.82 GAA and .914 save percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.