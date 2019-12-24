Ullmark stopped 27 of 29 shots Monday in a 3-1 loss to Ottawa.

Ottawa's Jean-Gabriel Pageau was Ullmark's nemesis on this night, scoring a pair of goals before linemate Brady Tkachuk put the game away with an empty-netter. Ullmark has started seven of the last eight games for the Sabres and has held the opponent to fewer than four goals in all but one of them. Ullmark is 11-8-3 on the season with a 2.82 GAA and .914 save percentage.