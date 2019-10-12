Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Logs 40-plus saves once again
Ullmark stopped 41 of 43 shots to earn the win in Friday's 3-2 shootout victory over the Panthers.
Ullmark has now made two starts this season and has been forced to kick out more than 40 shots in both of them. He made 40 saves against Columbus in Monday's season opener before tonight's 41-save follow-up effort. Incumbent starter Carter Hutton was believed to have a hold on the No. 1 job, but Ullmark's fast start (.931 save percentage) could lead to a more equitable split in playing time than in 2018-19, when Hutton made 50 appearances to Ullmark's 37.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.