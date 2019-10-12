Ullmark stopped 41 of 43 shots to earn the win in Friday's 3-2 shootout victory over the Panthers.

Ullmark has now made two starts this season and has been forced to kick out more than 40 shots in both of them. He made 40 saves against Columbus in Monday's season opener before tonight's 41-save follow-up effort. Incumbent starter Carter Hutton was believed to have a hold on the No. 1 job, but Ullmark's fast start (.931 save percentage) could lead to a more equitable split in playing time than in 2018-19, when Hutton made 50 appearances to Ullmark's 37.