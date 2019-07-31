Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Looking to cash in
Ullmark is reportedly asking for $2.65 million heading into his arbitration hearing Friday, while the team is holding firm at $800,000, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.
That's a pretty significant gap between the two sides with the arbitration hearing fast approaching. Considering Ullmark played in just 37 games last year, in which he posted a 15-14-5 record with a 3.11 GAA, it's hard to see him earning that multi-million dollar contract.
