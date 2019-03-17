Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Loses fourth straight
Ullmark allowed four goals on 29 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes on Saturday.
Not only was this Ullmark's fourth consecutive loss, but he's also lost seven of the last eight. During that eight-game stretch, he owns an .884 save percentage. These recent struggles have been a huge detriment to his overall numbers. Ullmark is 14-12-4 with a 3.13 GAA and .906 save percentage in 33 games this season.
