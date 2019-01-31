Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Loses goalie duel in Dallas
Ullmark stopped 26 of 27 shots in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to the Stars.
A first-period goal by Jamie Benn accounted for all the scoring on the night as both Ullmark and Ben Bishop turned in strong performances between the pipes. Ullmark wraps up January with a 2-4-0 record in seven outings, and while his 3.07 GAA and .902 save percentage on the month aren't great, he'll at least head into February with a bit of momentum.
