Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Loses on last-second goal
Ullmark allowed four goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Maple Leafs.
Ullmark's stat line doesn't show it but he played admirably against a fierce Maple Leafs' attack. He allowed a costly goal to Auston Matthews with just 2.7 second left in overtime which pegged him with a second straight loss. Ullmark has yet to lose in regulation, however, as he sports a 5-0-3 record.
More News
-
Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Taking on Toronto•
-
Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Finally falls to Panthers•
-
Sabres' Linus Ullmark: In goal Friday•
-
Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Doesn't let stinker define him•
-
Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Defending road goal Saturday•
-
Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Stops 37 shots in win over Wild•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...