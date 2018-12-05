Ullmark allowed four goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Maple Leafs.

Ullmark's stat line doesn't show it but he played admirably against a fierce Maple Leafs' attack. He allowed a costly goal to Auston Matthews with just 2.7 second left in overtime which pegged him with a second straight loss. Ullmark has yet to lose in regulation, however, as he sports a 5-0-3 record.