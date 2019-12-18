Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Loses seventh start
Ullmark allowed four goals on 32 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.
The 26-year-old had won three in a row and four out of five games before last Saturday, but in his most recent two starts, he's allowed seven combined goals and taken two losses (one in overtime). That's ruined the progress he made, where he posted a .930 save percentage in his first five starts of December. Overall, Ullmark is 10-7-3 with a 2.90 GAA and .913 save percentage in 20 games this season.
