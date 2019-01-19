Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Loses to Canucks
Ullmark allowed four goals on 23 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Canucks on Friday.
The Sabres backup netminder has won plenty this season, but when he doesn't, he's not much use to fantasy owners. With Friday's performance, he dropped his save percentage to .914 and raised his GAA to 2.93. Despite those marks, Ullmark has a 10-4-3 record, but it's hard to foresee him maintaining that win percentage if his other numbers don't improve.
