Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Losing woes continue
Ullmark allowed two goals on 20 shots in Monday's loss to the Devils.
This marks five straight loses for the 25-year-old, and he has a pitiful .874 save percentage in that span. Of course, the skaters in front of him averaged just 1.6 goals per game in that span, so wins would be hard to secure anyway.
