Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Makes 10 stops in relief Saturday
Ullmark stopped 10 of 11 shots after replacing Robin Lehner midway through the second period in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Rangers.
It's the second time in the last three games that the 24-year-old has had to bail out the Sabres' starting netminder, although in this case there was no injury to blame. Ullmark has yet to pick up a win since being recalled from AHL Rochester in mid-March, but he'll likely get a few more chances to do so with Buffalo playing for nothing but their position in the draft lottery.
