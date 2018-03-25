Ullmark stopped 10 of 11 shots after replacing Robin Lehner midway through the second period in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Rangers.

It's the second time in the last three games that the 24-year-old has had to bail out the Sabres' starting netminder, although in this case there was no injury to blame. Ullmark has yet to pick up a win since being recalled from AHL Rochester in mid-March, but he'll likely get a few more chances to do so with Buffalo playing for nothing but their position in the draft lottery.