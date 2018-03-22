Ullmark stopped 12 of 13 shots after replacing Chad Johnson (undisclosed) early in the second period of Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Coyotes.

Johnson was shaken up early in the first period when a point shot caught him in the mask, but he remained in the game until finally giving way to Ullmark six minutes into the second. Robin Lehner (undisclosed) was also sidelined Wednesday, so Ullmark could end up seeing the bulk of the action in net over the final weeks of the season if either or both other Buffalo goalies are unable to get back on the ice.