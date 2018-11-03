Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Makes 27 saves in easy win over Sens
Ullmark stopped 27 of 29 shots in Saturday's 9-2 rout of the Senators.
By the time Ullmark faced only his fifth shot of the game late in the first period, he'd already been gifted a three-goal lead by the Sabres' red-hot offense. While Carter Hutton continues to handle the bulk of the action in net for Buffalo, his 25-year-old backup has now won three of his four starts with a .934 save percentage. If Hutton's fairly pedestrian performance (2.95 GAA, .910 save percentage) continues much longer, Ullmark could force his way into a timeshare, or even into the No. 1 job.
