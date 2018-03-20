Ullmark stopped 28 shots in Monday's 4-0 loss to the Predators.

The 24-year-old didn't get much help from his defense in his second start of the season and first since Jan. 11. Ullmark has only seen action in one of three games since being called up from AHL Rochester due to some time away from the team for the birth of his first child, but he's likely to get a bigger workload down the stretch of another lost season for the Sabres.