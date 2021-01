Ullmark (undisclosed) is on the ice for Wednesday's practice.

Ullmark missed the first five days of the Sabres' training camp while fulfilling his mandatory quarantine requirements, but he'll now set his sights on knocking off any lingering rust ahead of Buffalo's Jan. 14 regular-season opener versus Washington. The 27-year-old backstop is expected to get the bulk of the starts in goal for what should be a significantly improved Sabres squad in 2020-21.