Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Making season debut Saturday
Ullmark will be in the crease for Saturday's contest in Arizona, Mike Harrington of TBNSports reports.
Ullmark will make his first appearance of the season after Carter Hutton posted a 2-2-0 record in the team's first four games. The 6-foot-4 Swede is viewed as Buffalo's goalie of the future, so Ullmark will have a lot to prove in his age-25 campaign. With that information in mind, coach Phil Housley will try to ease Ullmark in with a favorable matchup against a Coyotes team that's scored a total of two goals in its first three games of the season while losing twice via shutout.
