Ullmark will be in the crease for Saturday's contest in Arizona, Mike Harrington of TBNSports reports.

Ullmark will make his first appearance of the season after Carter Hutton posted a 2-2-0 record in the team's first four games. The 6-foot-4 Swede is viewed as Buffalo's goalie of the future, so Ullmark will have a lot to prove in his age-25 campaign. With that information in mind, coach Phil Housley will try to ease Ullmark in with a favorable matchup against a Coyotes team that's scored a total of two goals in its first three games of the season while losing twice via shutout.