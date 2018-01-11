Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Making season debut Thursday
Ullmark will make his first NHL start of the 2017-18 season when the Sabres host the Blue Jackets on Thursday, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.
Ullmark only made one appearance with the Sabres all of last season and it resulted in a loss after he allowed three goals past him on 36 shots. Still just 24, Ullmark has compiled an impressive season with AHL Rochester, owning a 2.27 GAA and .928 save percentage through 26 contests. However, his time at the NHL level is likely tied to how long Robin Lehner (upper body) is on the shelf, so it may be a brief stay.
