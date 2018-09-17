Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Manning crease against Columbus
Ullmark will tend the road goal versus the Blue Jackets on Monday, Mike Harrington of TBN Sports reports.
The hope is that Ullmark will be a legit starting goalie for the Sabres someday, but this year he will be vying for playing time with newcomer Carter Hutton. However, it's Ullmark who gets the first preseason start, which will give him a chance to try and convince his coaches to play him more often this year. If nothing else, the backup job should finally be his full time.
