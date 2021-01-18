Ullmark was the first goalie off the ice in Monday's morning skate, suggesting he'll start against the Flyers in the evening, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

While both Ullmark and Carter Hutton lost in their respective first starts of the season against the Capitals, Ullmark only allowed two goals while Hutton gave up five. The younger Ullmark was the more effective option in Buffalo's net last season, and it appears he'll be given the chance to seize the top job in 2020-21. That said, the pendulum could swing back Hutton's way if Ullmark doesn't seize this opportunity.