Ullmark stopped 25 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Devils.

The 27-year-old took a shutout into the third period, and was able to withstand a late push by New Jersey to record his first win since Jan. 30. Ullmark has a 2.61 GAA and .909 save percentage on the season, and he could be putting some distance between himself and Carter Hutton when it comes to how the workload in the Buffalo crease is divided.