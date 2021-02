Ullmark and the Sabres have had their next four games postponed due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

The upcoming series against the Islanders and the Bruins have both been postponed. The Sabres next scheduled game is Feb. 11 against the Capitals. Ullmark sits with a 3-1-2 record and a .914 save percentage throughs six games this year.