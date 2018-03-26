Sabres' Linus Ullmark: No longer starting Monday
Ullmark will not start against the Maple Leafs on Monday, as he was "dinged up" at morning skate, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports.
The Sabres reportedly will start Chad Johnson in this contest, so adjust your lineups accordingly to account for the last-minute change. It appears that Ullmark won't dress for this one.
