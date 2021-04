Coach Don Granato didn't have an update on Ullmark's (lower body) status ahead of Thursday night's game versus the Capitals, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

The Sabres are hoping to have an update on Ullmark's condition Friday, but he'll miss Thursday's matchup with Washington at a minimum. With Ullmark and Carter Hutton both sidelined with lower-body injuries, Dustin Tokarski will take over as Buffalo's No. 1 netminder for the time being.