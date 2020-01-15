Ullmark stopped 24 of 26 shots in a 4-2 win over the Golden Knights on Tuesday.

The Sabres' netminder is 15-12-3 this season, with four win his last five starts. Ullmark is clearly the better option in goal for Buffalo considering Carter Hutton hasn't won since Oct. 22. Two Western Conference road games await, first in Dallas, then Nashville and Ullmark will start at least one of those contests. Don't be surprised if Buffalo plays Ullmark in both games, as he owns a 17-13-2 record in 35 games versus Western Conference opponents in his career. Comparatively, Ullmark is 21-26-8 against Eastern Conference foes.