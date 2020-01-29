Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Officially heads to IR
Ullmark (leg) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, per the NHL's official media site.
Ullmark is expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks after sustaining a non-contact leg injury in Tuesday's loss to the Senators. The 26-year-old had taken over as the Sabres' starter prior to injury, but now Carter Hutton will take over those duties going forward while AHL-recall Jonas Johansson will serve as the No. 2.
