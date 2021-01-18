Contrary to an earlier report, Ullmark (personal) will not suit up for Monday's tilt with the Flyers.
It's unclear why Ullmark is suddenly unavailable for Monday's contest or when he'll be available to return. He'll be questionable for Tuesday's game against Philadelphia while Carter Hutton is expected to start Monday.
