Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Out Saturday
Ullmark (concussion) isn't suiting up against Nashville on Saturday.
While Ullmark continues to deal with his concussion and Robert Lehner (lower body) remains sidelined as well, Chad Johnson should continue to hold the reins to the starting gig in Buffalo. The 24-year-old is still listed as day-to-day, but with Buffalo sitting in last place in the NHL at the moment and the season waning, there's no reason to push the youngster back, but he could return as soon as Monday against Toronto.
