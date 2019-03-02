Ullmark will defend the road net against the Maple Leafs on Saturday, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Ullmark was deployed in an overtime win over the Penguins on Friday, stopping 41 of 44 shots in the process. Evidently not too taxed to go to work in back-to-back games, he'll face a Toronto team that ranks fourth in the league in scoring (3.56 goals per game) and reportedly will counter with No. 1 netminder Frederik Andersen.