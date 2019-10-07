Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Pegged for first start of season
Ullmark will patrol the road crease in Monday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
The Sabres aren't playing back-to-back games, so Ullmark is being afforded a start as part of his 1B duties. Hutton has performed well as he's allowed just three goals on 49 shots to win his first two starts. Ullmark will look to match those stats and he has a good opportunity to do so. Through two games, the Blue Jackets have scored just three goals despite firing 59 shots on net.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.