Ullmark will patrol the road crease in Monday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

The Sabres aren't playing back-to-back games, so Ullmark is being afforded a start as part of his 1B duties. Hutton has performed well as he's allowed just three goals on 49 shots to win his first two starts. Ullmark will look to match those stats and he has a good opportunity to do so. Through two games, the Blue Jackets have scored just three goals despite firing 59 shots on net.